This evening in Mattoon: Mostly clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Mattoon will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
