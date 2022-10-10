This evening in Mattoon: Generally fair. Low near 55F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 81% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
