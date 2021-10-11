For the drive home in Mattoon: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 57F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Mattoon. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
