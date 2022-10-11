Oct. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.