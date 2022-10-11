For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
A strong cold front will bring isolated showers and storms and much cooler temperatures to the area this evening. Find out how long the rain will stick around and how cold Friday will get here.
Dry much of the day, but showers and storms will begin to pop up late Wednesday afternoon. The rain chance will stick around until our next cold front clears us Thursday. Get all the details here.
After a chilly Friday, get ready for a cold Friday night with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. How long will temperatures stay below normal? Here's your complete holiday weekend forecast.
Chilly start, but feeling great this afternoon! A few showers will return late Monday night and it looks like a good chance of rain for Tuesday with a cool down. Get all the details here.
An area of low pressure is bringing showers and storms to the area today and a cold front will bring more tomorrow. Track the rain and temperatures hour by hour in our weather update.
Hurricane Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Here's a look at the costliest U.S. hurricanes before Ian.
Cold start, but it's going to be feeling great this afternoon! Temperatures will be on the rise Wednesday. Find out how much we'll warm and when our next rain chance is in our latest forecast.
Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We'll…
Mattoon's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area.…
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Mainly clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in …