Oct. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening in Mattoon: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mattoon community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.