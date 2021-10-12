This evening in Mattoon: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mattoon community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Oct. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Monday's temperatures will reach a high near 76 degrees with breezy conditions, including a south wind at 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.
This evening in Mattoon: Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mattoon community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low…
Mattoon will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today…
This evening in Mattoon: Mostly clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temp…
This evening in Mattoon: Isolated thunderstorms in the evening, overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Low 63F. Winds light and varia…
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Mattoon folks shoul…
This evening in Mattoon: Occasional showers with a thunderstorm possible. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Mattoo…
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.