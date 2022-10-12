 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Oct. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening in Mattoon: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News