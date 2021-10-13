For the drive home in Mattoon: Variable clouds with showers at times, and perhaps a rumble or two of thunder, especially early. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mattoon area. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
