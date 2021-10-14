This evening in Mattoon: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Oct. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Monday's temperatures will reach a high near 76 degrees with breezy conditions, including a south wind at 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mattoon community. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Perio…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mattoon community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low…
This evening in Mattoon: Mostly clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temp…
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees…
Today's temperature in Mattoon will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Mattoon folks shoul…
This evening in Mattoon: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the f…