Oct. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening in Mattoon: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.