This evening in Mattoon: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 37F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Rain is coming back today with a cold front that will be working over during the late afternoon and early evening. Temperatures going down again for Saturday. Here's your full weekend forecast.
Rain ahead and along one cold front today and more rain with a second cold front tonight. Cooler temperatures on the way as well. See when rain is most likely and how chilly it will get here.
An area of low pressure is bringing showers and storms to the area today and a cold front will bring more tomorrow. Track the rain and temperatures hour by hour in our weather update.
No rain today, but temperatures will be well below normal and the wind will make it feel even cooler. Cold Thursday night ahead. Find out how low temps will go and what's in store for Friday here.
Chilly start, but feeling great this afternoon! A few showers will return late Monday night and it looks like a good chance of rain for Tuesday with a cool down. Get all the details here.
After a chilly Friday, get ready for a cold Friday night with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. How long will temperatures stay below normal? Here's your complete holiday weekend forecast.
A strong cold front will bring isolated showers and storms and much cooler temperatures to the area this evening. Find out how long the rain will stick around and how cold Friday will get here.
