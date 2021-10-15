Mattoon's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening with clear skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
