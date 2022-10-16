 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

