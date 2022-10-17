 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

For the drive home in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from MON 9:00 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

