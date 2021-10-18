Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Clear. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Mattoon. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
