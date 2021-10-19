Oct. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.