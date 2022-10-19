For the drive home in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Oct. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
