For the drive home in Mattoon: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
