Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Mattoon will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Oct. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
