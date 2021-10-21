For the drive home in Mattoon: Overcast. Low 49F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mattoon area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
