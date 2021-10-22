 Skip to main content
Oct. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mattoon area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

