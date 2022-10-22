Oct. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

For the drive home in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Mattoon. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.