For the drive home in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Mattoon. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Oct. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Not only will Monday be cold, it will be windy as well. A Freeze Warning is in effect Monday night and temperatures will remain well below normal through Wednesday. Track temps and wind chills here.
It's back to above normal temperatures today! Wind gusts around 30 mph this afternoon, but winds will get even stronger in the days ahead. Will rain make a comeback? Find out in our weekend forecast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Mattoon will see warm tempe…
Rain is coming back today with a cold front that will be working over during the late afternoon and early evening. Temperatures going down again for Saturday. Here's your full weekend forecast.
Mattoon's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mattoo…
Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Expect clear ski…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mattoon today. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear s…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mattoon today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Tod…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. …
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Exp…