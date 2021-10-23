This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 85% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees…
Today's temperature in Mattoon will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expect…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Clear. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Mattoon. It should reach a …
A report finds much U.S. infrastructure is already at risk of being shut down by flooding. And as the planet heats up, the threat is expected to grow.
Mattoon's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the …
Mattoon's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should …
Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 de…
The sea ice cover in the Arctic Ocean is a key part of our climate system. The sea ice brightness reflects more solar energy to space than open water.