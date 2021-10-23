Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

 Skip to main content
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 85% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

