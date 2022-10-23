Oct. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.