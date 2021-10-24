Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. A few storms may be severe. Low around 50F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mattoon area. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Monday, there is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Oct. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
