For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
