This evening in Mattoon: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Oct. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
