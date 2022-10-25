 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Oct. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low near 45F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mattoon area. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News