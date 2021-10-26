This evening in Mattoon: Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
