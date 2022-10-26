Oct. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mattoon area. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.