For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Oct. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
It's back to above normal temperatures today! Wind gusts around 30 mph this afternoon, but winds will get even stronger in the days ahead. Will rain make a comeback? Find out in our weekend forecast.
Less wind around today, but it will still be chilly. Temperatures on the rise for Friday. Find out how much we'll warm up and when our next rain chance is in our updated forecast.
On a thermometer, a tenth of a degree seems tiny. But small changes in average temps can reverberate in a global climate to turn into big disasters.
Not only will Monday be cold, it will be windy as well. A Freeze Warning is in effect Monday night and temperatures will remain well below normal through Wednesday. Track temps and wind chills here.