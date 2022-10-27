 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Oct. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy. Low around 40F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News