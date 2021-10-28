Oct. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 51F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.