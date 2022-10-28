Mattoon's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
