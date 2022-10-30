 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Oct. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Mattoon's evening forecast: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News