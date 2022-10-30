Mattoon's evening forecast: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
