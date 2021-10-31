 Skip to main content
Oct. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

