Mattoon's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mattoon community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
