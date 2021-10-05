Oct. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening in Mattoon: Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Mattoon. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.