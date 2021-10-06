This evening in Mattoon: Isolated thunderstorms in the evening, overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Mattoon will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
