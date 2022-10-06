Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.