Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening in Mattoon: Occasional showers with a thunderstorm possible. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Mattoon will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.