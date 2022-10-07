 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

