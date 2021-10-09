For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
