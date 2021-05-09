Rainy Sunday to bring cold, frosty Monday for Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON — Sunday morning’s rain may have moved on, but the drop in temperature that came with it will stick around through most of the week, meteorologists said.
Rain fell for about 10 hours across Central Illinois, with 1.5 to 2 inches reported in McLean County by noon Sunday.
A cloudy afternoon is expected to follow the rain, clearing off by evening, said Chuck Schaffer, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Lincoln.
The meteorologist said the last few weeks have left the ground fairly dry, so with the rain falling over several hours, flooding was not a big concern. No flooding reports were made to the National Weather Service for the McLean County area, but some county and city roads had a bit of standing water during the storm Sunday.
The temperature is forecast drop to a low of 35 degrees overnight.
“There could be some frost that develops late tonight and early tomorrow morning,” Schaffer said. “People who do have plants out may want to cover them and protect them so they don’t get damaged with the frost and cold temperatures.”
Monday might bring more rain, as a minor storm system moves through the area. Schaffer said the forecast doesn’t call for much precipitation, but scattered showers could appear in the afternoon.
The remainder of the week will be dry, but “temperatures will remain well below normal through at least Thursday,” Schaffer said.
Frost is possibly Tuesday and Wednesday mornings as well, maintaining the trend of a colder than average May thus far. However, the outlook for the rest of the months indicates a warmer few weeks, back to more typical temperatures, the meteorologist said.
