Sep. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Mattoon's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

Local Weather

