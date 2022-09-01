Sep. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.