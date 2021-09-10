Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon Saturday. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Sep. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service at Lincoln is warning of the possibility for severe weather across the region this evening.
Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Today's conditio…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Today's temperature in Mattoon will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scatt…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. It should …
For the drive home in Mattoon: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 57F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chan…
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Today's temperature in Mattoon will be warm. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Today's cond…
Today's temperature in Mattoon will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We'll se…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies…