Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 81% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Sep. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
