For the drive home in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
One more day with a chance of rain before a dry streak begins. Find out when showers and storms are most likely, who has the best chance, and what temperatures are looking like in our weather update.
Dry today and tonight, but rain will return this weekend as our next cold front works over us. See when showers and storms are most likely and what will happen to temperatures in our weekend forecast.
Very seasonable weather today with sunny to mostly sunny skies. Warmer Friday, but still staying dry. Find out when showers and storms are coming back to the area in our updated forecast.
No rain today, just partly to mostly sunny skies and comfortable temperatures. Warming up for Thursday. See what temperatures are expected and find out when rain will return in our latest forecast.
Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds NE a…
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Today's …
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variabl…
🎧 Learn how the digital weather space is changing when the Lee Weather Team talks with the meteorologists at WeatherBrains.
It will be a warm day in Mattoon. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the fore…
Dry during the day Friday, but rain chances begin tonight and will stick around throughout Labor Day weekend. Find out when and where rain is most likely and what will happen to our temperatures here.