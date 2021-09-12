For the drive home in Mattoon: A mostly clear sky. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Sep. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
The National Weather Service at Lincoln is warning of the possibility for severe weather across the region this evening.
