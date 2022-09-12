Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
