This evening in Mattoon: Mostly clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon Tuesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
