Sep. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 62F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Wednesday, Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast.